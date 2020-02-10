Wichita Wings down Kansas City Comets, 8-6

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Comets had a late 3-goal surge that would fall short as the Wichita Wings beat their old-time rivals in an exhibition game on Sunday, 8-6.

A low bouncer would put the Comets on the board, making the score 2-1, but the Wings scored first, and would never look back, maintaining their lead for the entirety of the game.

The Comets shot a total of 25 times, the Wings, 14.

Friends University’s Daniel Sacks was named ‘Man of the Match’ via the Wings’ Twitter.

Next up, Wichita will take on the Springfield Demize on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Hartman Arena at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories