Wichita Wings down Kansas City Comets, 8-6

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Comets had a late 3-goal surge that would fall short as the Wichita Wings beat their old-time rivals in an exhibition game on Sunday, 8-6.
A low bouncer would put the Comets on the board, making the score 2-1, but the Wings scored first, and would never look back, maintaining their lead for the entirety of the game.
The Comets shot a total of 25 times, the Wings, 14.
Friends University’s Daniel Sacks was named ‘Man of the Match’ via the Wings’ Twitter.
Next up, Wichita will take on the Springfield Demize on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Hartman Arena at 7 p.m.