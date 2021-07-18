Wichita Wings lose MASL title game ending strong season

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wings dropped to the Cleveland Crunch 11-6 in the MASL (M2) title game on Sunday at Hartman Arena.

The Wings played with a lead after scoring the matches first goal at the 13:52 mark by David Lucio.

The Crunch responded to that with four unanswered goals, which the Wings weren’t able to recover from in the 11-6 loss.

Cleveland capped its first season in Major Arena Soccer League 2 with a title.

To view a box score from the match, click here.

With the loss, the Wings season comes to a close with a 9-4 record.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories