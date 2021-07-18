Wichita Wings lose MASL title game ending strong season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wings dropped to the Cleveland Crunch 11-6 in the MASL (M2) title game on Sunday at Hartman Arena.

The Wings played with a lead after scoring the matches first goal at the 13:52 mark by David Lucio.

The Crunch responded to that with four unanswered goals, which the Wings weren’t able to recover from in the 11-6 loss.

Cleveland capped its first season in Major Arena Soccer League 2 with a title.

With the loss, the Wings season comes to a close with a 9-4 record.