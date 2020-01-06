Wichita Wings remain undefeated with win over Amarillo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the Wichita Wings would fly high early on.
Brent Hobson to Kevin Ten Eyck who threads the back of the net for the eighth goal of the year. It would put Wichita up one.
The Bombers would answer a few minutes past the first as Miguel Reyes takes advantage of the empty net to tie it up.
Flash forward to the second, all tied at 2, but not for long as David Lucio punches this one in.
Wings remain undefeated winning 9-6.
