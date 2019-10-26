Wichita Wings return, release schedule

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wings are returning to Wichita in just a couple weeks.

The team owner has released the team schedule. The season kicks off December 14th in Texas against the Austin Power.

The Wings’ first home game is December 28th at Hartman Arena. They will play eight homes games in season.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 1.

Game Schedule 2019-2020 Wichita Wings Season