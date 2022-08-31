WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Get ready for thousands of soccer players to stream into Wichita next July. The City of Wichita has been chosen to hose the U.S. Youth Soccer (USYS) 2023 National President’s Cup.

Organizers say the tournament is projected to bring more than 2,000 athletes, coaches and officials, plus players’ friends and family to Wichita. They say the estimated economic impact will top $4 million.

Visit Wichita, the official marketing organization for Wichita and Sedgwick County, submitted a bid earlier this year to host the event in collaboration with the City of Wichita, Sedgwick County, Kansas Youth Soccer and the state of Kansas. The bid provided information about the city, its facilities and amenities. The organization also coordinated site visits to give USYS a first-hand look at the city.

Visit Wichita found out Wednesday that it won the bid.

The National Presidents Cup will be held July 7-12 at the Stryker Sports Complex, K-96 and Greenwich. The regional tournaments leading up to the National Presidents Cup will be in June in Pennsylvania, Ohio, South Carolina and Idaho.

“We are extremely happy to bring National Presidents Cup to Wichita, Kansas,” USYS CEO Skip Gilbert said in a news release. “It will prove to be an ideal host city with its central location and excellent amenities, making it a memorable experience for all. US Youth Soccer is eager to work with Kansas Youth Soccer, Visit Wichita, Stryker Sports Complex, and the City of Wichita to truly make this an event to remember.”

“Kansas Youth Soccer is ecstatic about having the opportunity to show off another great soccer community in the great state of Kansas,” said Kansas State Youth Soccer Association Executive Director Joe Burger. “Wichita has a great soccer history; we look forward to showcasing the great soccer facilities and amenities that were born from Wichita’s passion for the game. The commitment from the State of Kansas, City of Wichita, Visit Wichita, and the Stryker Soccer Complex to create a second-to-none event for teams that earn the right to represent their state and region at National Presidents Cup will be unmatched. We look forward to seeing everyone in Wichita in July of 2023!”

“Wichita is honored to host the 2023 US Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup,” said Wichita Vice Mayor Becky Tuttle. “As a centrally located facility, our Stryker Sports Complex is optimized for tournaments of all sizes. We are thrilled that USYS is coming to Wichita, and welcome other tournament directors to discover what USYS has – that Wichita is the perfect place for teams, fans, and families.”

“Wichita is an amazing sports city, a place where sports thrive and Midwest hospitality stands ready to welcome visitors from all over the country. I am proud of the effort put into this bid by our team at Visit Wichita and the collaboration with city, county and state officials that gave us a competitive edge to bring this event to Wichita,” said Visit Wichita President & CEO Susie Santo. “The National Presidents Cup represents some of the best youth soccer players in the nation. We are thrilled for Wichita to host this prestigious event and introduce the US Youth Soccer organization, the players, and their fans to the heart of the country.”

The Stryker Sports Complex, consisting of 11 all-turf fields, is one of the premier facilities in the country and will serve as a worthy host facility for National Presidents Cup. Its ideal location places it near numerous shopping, dining and entertainment options.

“To say that we are excited and humbled to have been chosen is an understatement,” said Stryker Sports Complex General Manager Larry Inlow. “Athletes and spectators alike can expect to see fantastic teams, experience excellent competition, and create lifelong memories. We look forward to receiving teams from across the nation, introducing them to our great city and supporting them as they compete for a national championship.”