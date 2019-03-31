Wichita Wizards open season with 124-112 win over Texas Toros

For the first time in 27 years, a semipro basketball team is officially here in Wichita.

You have to go back to 1992, when the Wichita Outlaws of the Global Basketball Association played one season at the Century II Convention Center, before folding.

In 2005, the first attempt to bring back semipro basketball failed when a team called the Bombers was created. They would disband before ever playing a game.

Back in October of last year, it was announced the Wichita Wizards would play in the Minor League Basketball Association, starting in the Spring of 2019.

Saturday night, the Wizards held their first regular season game against the Texas Toros at the Garvey PE Center at Friends University.

The Wizards played an up tempo style of play that was highlighted with plenty of three pointers, steals and highlight dunks.

In the end, they would get the win, 124 to 112 over the Toros.

The Wizards will be back on the hardwood for a doubleheader next weekend.

The first game is Saturday against the Topeka Railroaders.

They’ll wrap up the weekend by taking on the Kansas City Grillers.

Both games will start at 6:30 p.m.