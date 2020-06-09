Wichita Wizards seek public support in TBT campaign

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – In just their second season, the Wichita Wizards are hoping to give Air Capital basketball fans a new rooting interest this summer.
On Saturday, Wichita’s minor league basketball team held a meet-and-greet at Great Design Images in downtown Wichita in order to gain public support for their bid into ‘The Basketball Tournament’ – a $2 million, winner-take-all summer spectacle.
After their season was canceled in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Wizards players are eager to get back on the court.
With teams to be announced June 15, the Wizards are remaining hopeful.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed,” said Wizards head coach Jermaine Brown. “We can represent Wichita, along with the Aftershocks which would be great after the pandemic, to have all the fans out from Wichita, to come see local guys play.”
The Wizards announced their TBT submission in April.
The tournament will look different in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to TBT founder Jon Mugar, Wichita State is one of four possible locations for the tournament this summer, in which an announcement is to be expected soon, according to The Basketball Tournament social media channels.