WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena is gearing up for the women’s basketball NCAA Tournament regionals. The regional rounds will be held on March 26 and 28.

The women’s tournament itself also is getting back to a familiar setting.

For the first time since 2019, the tournament will feature games with fans in the stands. The tournament was canceled in 2020 and played in San Antonio in 2021 due to coronavirus.

Louisville is the top seed in the Wichita Region. The Cardinals were the most surprising of the top seeds, edging No. 2 seed Baylor after the Bears lost in the Big 12 title game.

Bridgeport, Connecticut; Greensboro, North Carolina; and Spokane, Washington will also host the regionals. Minneapolis is the site of the Final Four on April 1 and 3.

The last time Wichita served as host for the women’s tournament was for rounds one and two in 2011.