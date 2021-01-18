Will Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC Championship? ‘The Rush’ team breaks it down

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On “The Rush” the sports team broke down the chances of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing in the the upcoming AFC Championship. Bets are he will be in the game.

Mahomes had enough wits about him after a concussion knocked the star quarterback from the Kansas City Chiefs’ divisional-round playoff win over the Cleveland Browns to get a rather clever hashtag trending on Twitter. “HenneThingIsPossible,” it read.

It was a reference to his backup, Chad Henne, who came on when Mahomes got hurt midway through the third quarter Sunday. Henne pulled off two edge-of-your seat plays in the closing minutes, scrambling for 13 yards on third-and-14 before a fourth-down completion to Tyreek Hill, which allowed the Chiefs to run out the clock and preserve a 22-17 victory.

Now, the question is whether Mahomes will be cleared to play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game next Sunday.

“He’s doing great right now, which is a real positive as we look at this. He passed all the deals he needed to pass and we’ll see where it goes from here,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game. “I just talked to him and he’s doing good. We’ll see how he is tomorrow, but right now he’s feeling good.”