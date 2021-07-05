Wind Surge defeat Soddies 3-2

AMARILLO, Texas – The Wind Surge closed out a 12-game road trip with a 3-2 victory over Amarillo on Fourth of July. The Surge will now return home for a 12-game homestand starting Tuesday night.

Due to Garcia’s great outing, the Surge were able to stay in the game despite being down a run for most of the game. Wichita finally got a break in the top of the sixth inning that put them ahead 2-1. With two on, Leobaldo Cabrera reached on a throwing error on the Amarillo third baseman, allowing Trey Cabbage and Roy Morales score on the error. After Cabrera stole second base to put himself in scoring position, Peter Mooney ripped a line drive down the right field line all the way into the corner. Mooney was able to slide into third base safely for an RBI triple and give Wichita a 3-1 advantage.

The Sod Poodles scored once more in the bottom of the ninth, but Ryan Mason came on and closed out a 3-2 Wind Surge victory.

Jason Garcia picked up his first victory in his fourth start of the year. Garcia had a great outing as he went six innings of one run baseball, allowing just five hits and struck out eight. Jovani Moran went two innings allowing one run on one hit and striking out three.

NOTES: Wichita went 8-4 on this 12-game road trip in Texas. The Surge won five of six in Midland and split the six game set in Amarillo.

COMING UP: Wichita will be back at Riverfront Stadium for a 12-game homestand starting Tuesday (7/6) against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm from Riverfront Stadium. RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.