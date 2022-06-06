WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ernie Yake’s sixth-inning base clearing double led the Wichita Wind Surge offense to a 5-3 come from behind victory. The Surge won four of the six games over Frisco to win another series. The first place Wind Surge extended their lead to one and a half games over Tulsa.

The RoughRiders took an early 2-0 lead with runs in the second and third innings. Chris Williams crushed a 107mph solo homer to left field in the fourth to tie the game at two. Simeon Woods-Richardson started for the Surge and pitched 5.0 innings allowed six hits and had seven strikeouts.

Kody Funderburk pitched two innings and earned his league-leading sixth win of the season. Osiris German pitched the ninth and earned his first save of the season.

Wichita travels to Little Rock, Arkansas to open its longest road trip of the season. The 13-game road trip opens Tuesday against the Arkansas Travelers. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com and Windsurge.com.