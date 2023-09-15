WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge is looking to set a record for crowd size on Saturday. The game is against Midland at 7:05 p.m.

According to the team, the goal is to have 10,000 fans.

There is a fan appreciation during the event, with lots of prizes and giveaways. There will be fireworks postgame.

The Wind Surge has had the best growth in attendance in all of Minor League Baseball this season. After finishing 10th last year, the team looks to finish the year with fourth.

