Winning coach Steve Eck returns to City League, will coach at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Steve Eck has announced his new plans and they involve Wichita. The news comes just one day after he announced he is stepping down from the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons when the season ends.

Eck will be the head coach at Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School starting with the 2021-2022 school year.

“We are delighted that Coach Eck, with his amazing experience and record, has agreed to join Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School. In addition to the legacy of excellence that Coach Eck brings to our boys basketball program, we are excited about his role in the advancement of our mission to be dedicated to the education and formation of the total person in the image of Jesus Christ,” said KMC President Rob Knapp in a news release.

Eck is a two-time National Junior College Athletic Association National Champion coach.

This will mark a return to the Wichita City League for Eck. He was head coach at Wichita South High from 1986 to 1996. His teams won 10 consecutive City League Championships and six Class 6A Kansas State High School Activities Association State Championships.

“We could not be more excited about this hire,” said KMC Principal Chris Bloomer said in a news release. “Coach Eck’s success as a basketball coach, paired with his ability to develop outstanding young men, will undoubtedly raise the bar for the individuals at KMC with whom he has contact.”

“I look forward to coaching Kapaun Mt. Carmel’s excellent basketball program. I consider myself blessed to have had the opportunities that God has given me to coach outstanding young men in the sport I love. To do so, at a Catholic school named after a man of such heroic virtue as Fr. Emil Kapaun, is an honor for me, Eck said in the news release.