With Wichita still in the running, TBT founder outlines what 2020 tournament could look like

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Basketball Tournament (TBT) will happen this Summer.

The tournament announced Thursday that the $2 million winner-take-all event will consists of 24 teams this year, rather than 64.

The plan for teams to plays games over a ten day span in one specified location.

On Thursday, Wichita State Athletic officials confirmed that Wichita was one of four potential sites being looked at to be the destination for the TBT in 2020.

After hosting a regional last year, Wichita State University and Charles Koch Arena were slated to be a host site once again.

Last Summer, the Aftershocks beat Iowa United 85-76. That win came in front of more than 7,100 fans, a record for a tournament that began back in 2014.

Jon Mugar, Founder/CEO of the TBT was in the stands for that game and spoke about what the atmosphere was like.

“You guys shocked the world, there were people that night on Twitter who were like what is this basketball event on in the middle of the Summer right now and why are there thousands of people on there feet cheering, it was awesome,” said Mugar.

Mugar also spoke about expectations for this years tournament.

“Our 24 team field playing basketball this Summer will be pretty astounding from a competitive standpoint from just a small businesses ability to carry on and put on an event will feel very proud about that,” said Mugar.

Mugar says the field of 24 teams for TBT will be announced on June 15th. The location of where the tournament will be held is expected to be revealed sometime before that.