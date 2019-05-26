Wizards breeze past Rail Runners, 150-116

The Wichita Wizards kept up their winning ways on Saturday.

Back home again at Friends University, they welcomed the Topeka Rail Runners to town for the second time this season.

The Wizards once again showed off their high-powered offense, as they came away with the 150-116 win.

This comes after they beat the Rail Runners, 155-75 back on April 6th.

The Wizards head into the MLBA All-Star break with a regular season record of 9-0.

They will be back on the hardwood on June 8th to play the Ohio Bootleggers.