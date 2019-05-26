Local Sports

Wizards breeze past Rail Runners, 150-116

Push regular season record to 9-0

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 10:44 PM CDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 10:52 PM CDT

Wizards breeze past Rail Runners, 150-116

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Wizards kept up their winning ways on Saturday.

Back home again at Friends University, they welcomed the Topeka Rail Runners to town for the second time this season.

The Wizards once again showed off their high-powered offense, as they came away with the 150-116 win.

This comes after they beat the Rail Runners, 155-75 back on April 6th.

The Wizards head into the MLBA All-Star break with a regular season record of 9-0.

They will be back on the hardwood on June 8th to play the Ohio Bootleggers.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center