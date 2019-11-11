Wizards hold tryout ahead of 2020 season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Semi-pro basketball will be back for another season in the Air Capital.

The Wichita Wizards are heading into their second season in the Minor League Basketball Association (MLBA). They finished their first year with a 14-1 record, before bowing out in the playoffs to Alamo City.

Today, several of the players from last year, as well as, some new faces took part in a tryout held by the team.

Owner Mark Creed says they put the players through a variety of drills.

“We ran some typical standard ball handling drills, passing drills, shooting drills, because it is all about fundamentals at this level, then we run them up and down five on five to see what they can do with that,” said Creed.

The hope for Creed, head coach Jermaine Brown and company is to build off of the success from their first season.

“We pretty much know what to expect from the season this year, we are trying to pick up some new pieces to make our team even stronger than it was last year, and we are looking forward to winning a championship this year,” said Creed.

Creed says they will be announcing their roster for the 2020 season on Tuesday.

The team will have a few days to get acclimated with one another before taking the floor in an exhibition game on Saturday, November 16th.

Tip-off for that game is set for Noon at the Farha Andover YMCA.