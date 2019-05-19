Wizards return home, get past Outlaws 129-94

Saturday night marked the first time in over a month that the Wichita Wizards were on their home court.

The last time was April 7th, when they defeated the Kansas City Grillers 142-118.

Back in front of the home crowd tonight at Friends University against the Oklahoma City Outlaws, the Wizards didn’t disappoint.

They came away with the 129-94 win. The win pushed their regular season record to 8-0 in their first season in the Minor League Basketball Association.

Shamar Acuay, the former Newman Jet, led the way with 26 points.

Brison White was right behind Acuay with 22 points of his own. Aaron Scales chipped in 13 points as well.

The Wizards will be at home again next weekend to take on the Topeka Rail Runners.

They beat the Rail Runners in their first match up, 155-75, last month.