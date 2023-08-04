WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Women’s professional golf has returned to the city of its birth.

The Women’s All Pro Tour Championship Heritage Classic teed off Thursday at Rolling Hills Golf Club. The WAPT is the official qualifying tour for the LPGA Epson Tour.

Ladies Professional Golf was founded at Rolling Hills Golf Club in 1950. Its 13 founders were elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

The final day of the Heritage Classic is Sunday. For more information about the classic, click here.