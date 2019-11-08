Woods picks Gary Woodland for Presidents Cup

INZAI, JAPAN – OCTOBER 27: Tiger Woods (L) and Gary Woodland (R) of the United States shake hands on the 11th green after the game is suspended during the final round of the Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 27, 2019 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

U.S. captain Tiger Woods used one of his four wild-card selections on himself Thursday and will become the first playing captain in the Presidents Cup since Hale Irwin in the inaugural edition 25 years ago.

The decision was hardly a surprise.

Woods is the Masters champion and two weeks ago tied the PGA Tour record with his 82nd career victory at the Zozo Championship in Japan. He is No. 6 in the world ranking.

He also took Tony Finau, U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed.

The Presidents Cup is Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne. Ernie Els filled out his International team on Wednesday and has six newcomers.

