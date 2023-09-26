WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A name familiar to Wichita baseball fans has a new job. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School has hired Mike Pelfrey as its new head baseball coach this school year.

Pelfrey has a long list of credits to his name. At Wichita State University, he was Freshman All-American in 2003, two-time All-American in 2004 and 2005, and two-time Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year.

The New York Mets drafted him in the first round in 2005. He played 12 seasons in the major leagues, including with the Mets, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox.

When Pelfrey returned to Wichita, he coached at Newman University and then as the pitching coach at Wichita State University.

Some of his honors include induction into:

The Shocker Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012,

Wichita Sports Hall of Fame in 2018,

Kansas Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019 and

Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

“We are excited to have such a high-caliber coach as Mike leading our baseball program,” KMC athletic director John Heise said in a news release. “From his experience playing baseball at the highest level and then moving on to coaching, we know he will do great things here at KMC.”

“I am excited to have the chance to develop young people and make a difference in their lives,” Pelfrey said. “I look forward to helping these young men reach new heights on and off the field.”