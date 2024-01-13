WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The PBA Players Tour continued in Wichita on Saturday. It kicked off the tour of the 2024 season.

Ryan Barnes, a bowler for Wichita State University, advanced to the PBA Players Championship finals on Saturday.

“The big headline of the area is that Wichita State is the top bowling collegiate program of all time. More bowlers have graduated or bowled for WSU than any other college by far,” Tom Clark, the PBA Tour commissioner, said.

The finals will be broadcast on Fox Sports on Monday, Jan. 14 at 4p.m..