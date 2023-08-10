WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A nonprofit group that helps women break into sports hosted a panel Thursday at Wichita State University.

The goal of the panel was to educate young women on career opportunities in the world of sports.

“As a woman in sports, you can do anything, you can break barriers, you can climb up that ladder and get to where you need to be,” Kristen Hull, the founder of Wishing, said. “And we’re just really excited to show young girls and young women that and hoping that they’ll be inspired and really want to pursue careers in sports or find ways to learn about sports as well.”

The panel consisted of women from the Wichita Wind Surge, Wichita Thunder, and Wichita State.