WSU men’s basketball has another game postponed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State men’s basketball game is forced to postpone their second game of the 2020-2021 season with the announcement from the American Athletic Conference to postpone Sunday’s matchup against the University of South Florida.

No information on when the game will be rescheduled has been released.

According to the AAC, this is the first of two matchups in a row USF will have to postpone following additional positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing contact tracing for the team.

The Shockers already had one conference game with East Carolina University on December 30. Both game postponements for WSU have been due to positive COVID-19 cases on the opposing team.

