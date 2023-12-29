WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As a charter bus left Wichita State University on Friday, the Shockers and University of Kansas Jayhawks were prepping for a men’s basketball game in Kansas City.

“I wanted to come see the Shocker fans off as they head to the game,” said former WSU star player Cheese Johnson. “Best fans in the country if you ask me.”

Johnson was a high school all-American who came to play at WSU. He said that during his playing time in the 70’s, they sometimes thought of having a rivalry with the KU Jayhawks.

“I think it’s a good thing for Kansas. To have Wichita State play KU, Wichita State play K-State. Wichita State play even Oklahoma,” said Johnson.

WSU radio on-the-road personality Bob Hull says there’s been a lot of excitement building to the game.

“Don’t get a chance to play the Jayhawks very often. It’s been a very long time,” said Hull.

The last time the teams played was in 2015 in the NCAA tournament. In fact, the in-state rivalry has never really gotten off the ground. WSU and KU men’s teams have only played a total of 15 times.

In times of changing conferences, Johnson says in-state rivalry games are crucial for fan bases.

“You know that’s the thing about sports, you want to have a rivalry,” said Johnson. “So you could bring, your heart starts pumping a little fast. The fans start getting into it. The players get into it in terms of playing harder.”

The WSU men’s Shocker team plays the #2 KU Jayhawks at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. For those at home, you can tune into ESPN2 or 103.7 KEYN.