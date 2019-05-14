WSU’s Gregg Marshall impressed with Center Mitdgard’s performance

WSU’s men’s head basketball caoch Gregg Marshall held his 13th Annual Gregg Marshall Golf Classic on Monday, at the Wichita Country Club.

Marshall took some time to play with attendees and even former shocker Ron Baker showed off his skills on the greens. Marshall spoke with the media about summer workouts and about how he has been impressed with sophomore center Asbjorn Midtgaard this season.

“Honestly the guy that kind of stood out to me in the Spring was Asbojrn Mitdgard, uh he took another step. I don’t know for what reason but I was there for a work out about three weeks before school started and I noticed just a different pep in his step if you will. He was a little more athletic, a little more quicker, a little more explosive and it’s amazing if that is a mental thing that he flipped the switch.”