WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The lone high school recruit in the Wichita State University basketball class of 2022, Jacob Wilson, has entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.

The 6-foot 5-inch Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native was committed to the Shockers in April 2022. He was given the last of 13 scholarships.

According to Wichita State, the reason for Wilson’s departure was a violation of team rules.

“Jacob Wilson is no longer associated with our men’s basketball program due to a violation of team rules. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” a release from the Wichita State program said.

Wilson’s departure leaves the Shockers team with 12 scholarship players.