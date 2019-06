WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Summer camps will take over the Sunflower State pretty soon, which mean we can expect to start seeing big name basketball players returning to help teach younger, aspiring athletes.

Landry Shamet will arrive in Wichita in June for his basketball camp geared to boys and girls ages seven to 17. H

e will have a question and answering session at Chicken N Pickle on the 21st with proceeds benefiting Boys and Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas. Click here to find out more.