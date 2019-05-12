WSU’s Rebekah Topham grabs AAC title in Steeplechase

Wichita State’s Rebekah Topham didn’t disappoint in the women’s 3000m Steeplechase race Saturday night.

The redshirt junior claimed both the American Athletic Conference and Cessna Stadium record, coming in at 10:14:19 at the AAC Track and Field Championships.

“My coach told me that if I want to go for the record, he told me with like two laps to go or something if I want to go for the record, finish strong, that’s why I really picked it up in the last bit, but I didn’t even know what the record was, I thought it was 10:13, that I barely missed it, and then I heard the announcer say I got it, so I was like okay, not like it’s a big deal, but may as well if I’m this close,” said Topham.

This comes after Topham sat out of last Spring’s AAC outdoor meet.