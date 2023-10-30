WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — US Youth Soccer’s National Presidents Cup is returning to Wichita.

The national competition will take place July 12-16 at Scheels Stryker Sports Complex. Visit Wichita President and CEO Susie Santo says the success of Wichita hosting the 2023 National President’s Cup is what brought the organization back to Wichita.

“Wichita is an amazing sports city, a place where sports thrive, and Midwest hospitality stands ready to welcome visitors from all over the country,” says Santo in a news release. “I am proud of the effort and execution by our team at Visit Wichita in 2023, and we are honored and ready to host another successful National President’s Cup in Wichita – the Heart of the Country.”

“We are extremely excited to bring the National Presidents Cup back to Wichita, Kansas,” says USYS’ CEO Skip Gilbert. “We were incredibly impressed with Wichita in 2023. The destination proved to be an ideal host city with its central location, excellent amenities and outstanding organizers and community partners. USYS is eager to again work with Kansas Youth Soccer, Visit Wichita, Scheels Stryker Sports Complex and the City of Wichita to make this event memorable as a part of our 50th anniversary.”

The 2023 President’s Cup brought over 2,000 athletes, coaches, officials, family and friends to Wichita. That resulted in an economic impact of approximately of approximately $3.8 million to the community, according to Visit Wichita.

The Scheels Stryker Sports Complex contains 9 outdoor and two indoor fields and is located north of K-96, west of Greenwich Road in northeast Wichita. For more information about the facilities, click here.

For more information about US Youth Soccer’s National President’s Cup, click here.