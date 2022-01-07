Longtime NFL, college coach Greg Robinson dies at 70

FILE – Syracuse head coach Greg Robinson leads his team onto the field against Cincinnati in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2008, in Cincinnati. It was the last game at Syracuse for Robinson. Greg Robinson, who spent nearly four decades coaching in the NFL and college, has died at 70. His wife Laura confirmed that he died on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, from a form of Alzheimer’s Disease. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)

Greg Robinson, who spent nearly four decades coaching in the NFL and college, has died at 70.

His wife, Laura, says he died Wednesday from a form of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Robinson won two Super Bowl rings as defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos in the late 1990s and also served in the same role for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.

He succeeded Paul Pasqualoni as head coach at Syracuse University in December 2004. Robinson also was defensive coordinator at Michigan, Texas, and San Jose State. He retired in 2015.