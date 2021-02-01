Look good, play good: Local Barber cuts Shockers hair.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Before a few Shockers hit the court for a big game they go to Michio ‘Keyo’ Sanchez, a local barber who has been cutting hair for 10 years. “I never thought of it as a big deal” said Sanchez, ” I just try and cut to stay busy”.

Business began has regular walk ins for the players with a barbershop across the street from the campus. Keyo continued to cut their hair after moving shops, meanwhile the program became a buzz around the country. “When I saw my cut on Sports Illustrated that’s when it hit me” explained the talented barber. “They go to other barbers but they always come back to me.” he later said.

Sanchez is the go-to barber for many athletes who visit Wichita and has been flown out of town for special house calls. Former Shocker Fred Van Fleet has been a loyal costumer and created an opportunity for business to expand to other pro athletes.

Loyalty keeps the players returning to a chair that they feel comfortable in. “Everyone always ask who is the longest Shocker whose hair I have cut, Coach Isaac Brown.” said Keyo.

Sanchez provides a service but also a friendship allowing the Shockers to get into game mode. “Before the games they ask me if I will be in the locker room,” Keyo said laughing, ” I let them do what they do, play music talk, and then they get fresh and go play.”