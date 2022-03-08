(NEXSTAR) — NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders shared an emotional update regarding his toes on Tuesday after he suffered a blood clot months after having surgery on his foot.

In a brief excerpt from an upcoming episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series, Sanders is seen laying in a hospital bed as health care workers remove bandages from his lower left leg. Sanders says this is the first time he’s seen his foot after his toes — the big toe and the one next to it — were amputated.

“The hardest part of it all was to look down there and see that and understand, you know, once upon a time, you were this type of athlete,” Sanders recounts in the clip. “And you don’t even know if you’re gonna walk because all you feel is pain.”

Sanders played as a defensive back for five NFL teams — Atlanta, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington, and Baltimore — and as an MLB outfielder for four teams — the Yankees, Braves, Reds, and Giants. He’s now the head coach for the Jackson State University football team.

In November, Sanders was hospitalized for about a month, roughly two months after he had foot surgery to fix a dislocated toe. He suffered a blood clot, Sports Illustrated reports, which caused concerns that he’d need his leg amputated from below the knee.

The latest episode of Sanders’ docuseries is set to focus on his hospitalization, amputation, and how his team continued on in his absence.

“I got to warn ya. This ain’t a pretty sight!” Sanders said in a Tuesday post about the upcoming episode.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.