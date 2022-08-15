MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — Maize football is heading into this upcoming season with high expectations. The Eagles made it to state last season but lost in the championship game to Mill Valley.

The word ‘state’ is already being thrown around the program and it’s only day one of fall camp. But Maize head football coach Gary Guzman said it’s expected. He prefers his program to be set at a high standard.

“We have to play at a high level,” said Guzman.

Maize star quarterback and Kansas State commit Avery Johnson expects nothing less from his teammates. He’s also holding himself to a higher standard as he enters his final season as an Eagle.

“Just being able to be here full time for my guys out there. I definitely feel like it’s going to show up on the field,” explained Johnson. “Just being able to build that chemistry, it’s going to allow me to do that to way higher standards and higher level this year.”

Johnson wants to finish his high school career with a ring. Maize came up short last season, but rather than dwelling on the past, the Eagles are using that experience as motivation.

“It was a great experience for me. I have never been in that situation before and I feel like I tried to do a little too much,” said Johnson. “Just being able to rely on my teammates and do what I’m asked in a situation like that and not try and make the heroic play because at the end of the day, one play doesn’t make a difference but can.”

Maize’s journey to state begins Saturday, September 3rd at Topeka High School.