Maize football makes history with trip to state title game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the first time in program history, Maize High School is heading to the 5-A State Football Championships.

It’s been a long journey for Head Coach Gary Guzman, who has been with the program for ten years.

“You don’t get that opportunity very often so we are trying to enjoy every minute of it,” said Head Coach Gary Guzman. “I think the kids are having a great time with it and doing the things we ask them to do and you know trying to get after it every day”.

The road to State wasn’t easy, it took Maize twelve games, ten wins and two losses in between to regroup and finish strong.

“I think both of those losses were very important for our program,” said Guzman. “I think that first loss to Ark City was unexpected. I think it woke us up and then the loss to Derby just being in the position to win that game I think gave our kids a lot of confidence.”

And that confidence, ignited a fire. Maize went on to win five straight games and now they have the chance to win it all come Saturday.

The Eagles will face the Mill Valley Jaguars at Pittsburgh State University at 1 p.m.