March Sadness: No brackets and no knowing what might’ve been

The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown Thursday, March 12, 2020. The NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments amid coronavirus fears on Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(AP) – Before fears about the coronavirus scrubbed sports for the foreseeable future, Sunday was supposed to be the Big Reveal in college basketball. Selection Sunday.

The day when Americans gathered around a TV for an hour to watch the brackets being revealed. But there will be no NCAA Tournament this year. No upsets. No Sweet 16. No Final Four. No office pool. Now all sports fans can do is guess what might have been.

The Kansas Jayhawks were steaming toward a top seed. Right behind them were Gonzaga, Dayton and Baylor.

But as everyone knows, the tournament never goes to form. That’s why they call it March Madness. This year, though, “March Sadness” feels more like it.

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few motions toward the court in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saint Mary’s in the final of the West Coast Conference men’s tournament Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

FILE – In this March 16, 2018, file photo, UMBC players celebrate their 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C.

FILE – In this April 4, 1983, file photo, North Carolina State coach Jim Valvano, center with fist raised, celebrates after the team's win over Houston to win the NCAA men's basketball tournament championship in Albuquerque, N.M.

Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike (35) blocks a shot by Texas Tech’s Chris Clarke (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Gonzaga players celebrate after defeating Saint Mary’s in an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the West Coast Conference men’s tournament Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

FILE – In this April 5, 2010, file photo, Duke's Lance Thomas (42) celebrates with teammates at the end of their 61-59 win over Butler in the Final Four championship game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Indianapolis.

FILE – In this March 15, 2018, file photo, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, left, greets members of the Loyola-Chicago basketball team as they walk off the court after a win over Miami in a first-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas,

