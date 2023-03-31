AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta National Women’s Amateur has moved from Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia to Augusta National Golf Club. The entire 2023 field is playing a practice round there on Friday.

Rose Zhang, the No. 1 ranked amateur in women’s golf, continues to be the story of the 2023 tournament. She set the tournament single-round scoring record for a second consecutive day during Thursday’s second round at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans. Zhang carded a 65 to enter Saturday’s final round with a five-shot lead at -13.

“I think playing with a big lead is certainly different from chasing from behind or even being one or two shots in the lead,” Zhang said after her second round. “So I think that from my past experience it’s just very important to understand that you have a whole field kind of chasing you, and anything can happen. So with that in mind, I’m just going to try my best to bring out the best that I can do when I’m going out there and playing at Augusta, and I think that every hole, every score matters.”

Rose Zhang of the United States walks the No. 18 green during round two of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

Five shots behind Zhang is Andrea Lignell of Sweden (-8), who helped lead Ole Miss to the 2021 women’s golf national championship.

“I kind of like it because then obviously a lot of attention will be on (Zhang), and if I get to play with her, that’s really cool,” Lignell said after carding a 69 during Thursday’s second round. “I’ve never played with her. She’s such a great player. I’m just going to try and enjoy it and just have fun.”

Andrea Lignell of Sweden plays her stroke from the No. 5 tee during round two of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

In solo third is University of Georgia senior Jenny Bae (-7). She sits six shots behind Zhang after a second round 68.

Jenny Bae of the United States plays a second stroke on the No.18 hole during round two of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

“I think I’ll just keep the same momentum and the same thing I’ve always worked on, just a little bit of putting tomorrow morning and have a good practice round and just tee it up,” Bae said after Thursday’s round.

After Friday’s practice round, those who made the cut will compete in Saturday’s final round at Augusta National Golf Club.

This story will be updated throughout the day.