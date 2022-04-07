AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– When it comes to attending the Masters, patrons say nothing can rain on their parade… not even the rain.

Thursday kicked off with the ceremonial tee shots.

Patrons poured through the gates eager to see Tom Watson, Gary Player, and Jack Nicklaus.

Before he teed off, Watson shared what the big moment meant to him.

“I would like to say how honored I am to be with Gary and Jack. I’ve watched this ceremony many times in the past with Arnie, Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson, and to be a part of this thing I am truly humbled,” Watson said.

With that, the 86th Masters tournament is officially underway.

And patrons say the rain was not going to keep them from experiencing Augusta National.

“The rain is not going to stop us. If it’s not stopping the golf, it’s not stopping us,” patron Sterling Dye said.

Patrons say the morning showers only slightly impacted their day, but they didn’t mind.

“We walked 30 minutes here from our hotel in the pouring rain all the way here this morning at 6 a.m. So we’re excited about it,” patron Charlie Barnett said.

“I did sit in the car a little longer than I probably would have, but I have my bun here so I’m ready to go. If it pours down rain, I’m still here,” patron Kayla Scott said.

“I’m still expecting it to be nice outside eventually. It’s just changed where we’re going to stand at certain times, so we’ll see how it plays out,” Dye said.

The skies cleared up for a beautiful first round.

And patrons say even if it were to start pouring rain again, they still wouldn’t consider leaving the tournament.

“No, we would never, never, never leave this opportunity,” patron John Daniels said.

“Not at all. Especially not for my first time. Nothing is keeping me from here,” Scott said.