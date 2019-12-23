10-1 Shockers Crack Coaches’ Top-25

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State has reclaimed its place among the nation’s elite. The Shockers are No. 25 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll, released Monday.

It’s the school’s first top-25 appearance in one of the two major polls since checking in at No. 25 in the final 2017-18 coaches rankings (April 3, 2018).

WSU (70 votes) outdistanced Iowa (54), Colorado (42) and Seton Hall (34) for the final spot.

Earlier Monday the Shockers also fell 13 votes shy of cracking the Associated Press Top-25. Their 112 votes are good for the equivalent of No. 26 nationally.

WSU was ranked wire-to-wire in both polls in 2017-18. Its run of 22-straight weeks in the AP was the second-longest poll streak in school history.

Despite winning 22 games and reaching the NIT semifinals, the Shockers went voteless in 2018-19 as Gregg Marshall retooled his roster with 10 newcomers.

A more-seasoned squad is off to a 10-1 start this year with a pair of wins over top-25 Coaches Poll teams (Dec. 8 at No. 25 Oklahoma State and Dec. 21 against No. 25 VCU).

The Shockers welcome Abilene Christian on Sunday, Dec. 29. The 2 p.m. CT tip airs on YurView Kansas, available to Cox subscribers around the state on HD 2022 and to fans in all 50 states yurview.com/Kansas.