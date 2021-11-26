Meade looks for first 8-man title

MEADE, Kan. (KSNW) – Meade High School will return to the state title stage for the first time since 2013. But this time around, the Buffaloes will play for an 8-man title.

Meade enters the state title game with a 12-0 overall record. They will face defending champion Little River on Saturday.

“We’ve gotten better at something every single week so we are still looking to improve, but we got to get better at something this week because the teams keep getting harder. Little River is no joke, they are obviously state champs for a reason, their head coach is a great coach,” said Matt Leutters, head coach for Meade.

The Buffaloes will face Little River at 11 a.m. at Newton High School.