WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m., you can meet KU legend and NBA champ Mario Chalmers at the Wichita Sky Kings game.

Doors open at 2 p.m. at Charles Koch Arena. Kids 10 and under are free. The game against the Potawatomi Fire will follow at 3 p.m.

The team is also hosting a dunk contest, and the person will have a chance to win an autographed gold ball by Chalmers. You can submit the dunks on the team’s social media sites on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and Tiktok.

