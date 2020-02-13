Meet the Shockers: Wichita State Baseball

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN Sports caught up with players on the Wichita State baseball team at the team’s first practice of the 2020 season.

Junior third baseman Paxton Wallace, senior right-handed pitcher Preston Snavely and senior outfielder Jacob Katzfey are looking forward to the 2020 season – the first under new head coach Eric Wedge.

Wichita State baseball’s season begins with a three-game series at Northwestern State on Feb. 14-16 in Natchitoches, LA.

Watch to learn more about these athletes in this installment of ‘Meet the Shockers.’