WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News caught up with new additions to the Wichita State men’s basketball team at Media Day.

Freshmen Tyson Etienne, Deantoni Gordon, Noah Fernandes, Josaphat Bilau, Grant Sherfield, and junior college transfer Trey Wade are looking forward to their first season with WSU.

Watch to learn more about these athletes in this installment of “Meet the Shockers.”