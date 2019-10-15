MEET THE SHOCKERS: Wichita State Women’s Basketball

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We caught up Wichita State seniors Maya Brewer and Ashley Reid, and sophomore Jaida Hampton at Women’s Basketball Media Day.
Watch to learn more about these athletes in this installment of ‘Meet the Shockers.’
