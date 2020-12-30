Miguel’s 3-pointer Lifts K-State Past Omaha, 60-58

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Freshman Selton Miguel connected on a 3-pointer with 9.7 seconds left to lift Kansas State to a 60-58 win over Omaha on Tuesday night in front of a limited capacity crowd of 519 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats (5-5, 1-1 Big 12) have now won four of their last 5 games after starting the season at 1-4.

The 3-pointer by Miguel came just moments after Omaha (2-8) had taken a 58-57 lead on a pair of free throws by senior guard Ayo Akinwole with 17 seconds to play. Akinwole led all scorers with 19 points, including 14 in the second half, on 7-of-9 field goals, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

With the Wildcats leading 45-37 with 14:37 to play, the Mavericks used an 8-0 run over a 3-minute span to knot the game at 45-all and set the stage for a back and forth contest the rest of the way. The teams battled through 6 lead changes and 4 ties in the last 11 minutes and neither team led by more than 2 points in the last 8:33.

Freshman Nijel Pack, who was hobbled by an ankle injury sustained in practice on Sunday and was questionable for the game, came up big in the waning minutes, knocking down a pair of jumpers to tie the game twice in the last 3:30, including 56-all with just over 2 minutes to play.

Fellow freshman Davion Bradford gave the Wildcats their first lead in nearly 7 minutes at 57-56 on a free throw with 47 seconds remaining before a foul on sophomore DaJuan Gordon sent Akinwole to the line with 17 seconds.

After an Omaha timeout, Miguel hit the game-winning 3-pointer with under 10 seconds to play from the corner right in front of the K-State bench on the team-leading sixth assist by senior Mike McGuirl, who has now dished out 27 assists (5.4 per game) in the last 5 games.

McGuirl and Miguel each tallied double figure points, as McGuirl led with 13 points on 5-of-13 field goals, including 2-of-9 from 3-point range, to go with his game-high 6 assists and 4 rebounds in a career-best 39 minutes, while Miguel had 11 points on just 3-of-14 shooting with 3 makes coming from long range in a season-high 35 minutes.

Pack scored 7 of his 9 points in the second half, while Gordon and Bradford each collected a game-tying 10 rebounds with Gordon adding an all-around stat line of 6 points, a career-best 5 assists and 3 steals.

The Wildcat defense continued to make strides, holding their second straight opponent to under 60 points while forcing a season-tying 11 steals. The team is now 88-9 under head coach Bruce Weber when holding an opponent to less than 60 points.

Akinwole was one of two Omaha players in double figures, as junior Sam’i Roe added 12 points.

K-State played just 2 players (McGuirl and D. Gordon) who were with the team a year ago, as the Wildcats played with 4 true freshmen, one sophomore and a junior college transfer. Sophomore Antonio Gordon was unavailable for tonight’s game, while the team continued to play without season-opening starters Montavious Murphy and Kaosi Ezeagu, who missed their seventh and sixth game, respectively, due to injury.

KEY STRETCH(ES)

Omaha used a 15-3 run over a more than 6-minute span in the first half to take a 20-13 lead and force a K-State timeout with 7:32 to play before halftime. The Mavericks continued their run after the timeout with 3 consecutive 3-pointers to take a 29-18 advantage and force yet another Wildcat timeout with 4:52 to play. In all, they scored 24 of 32 points during a more than 8-minute stretch in the first half.

The second timeout by head coach Bruce Weber seemed to ignite K-State, as the Wildcats ended the first half on a 14-1 run, which included 12 consecutive points, to take a 32-30 lead into the break. The team was sparked by its bench, as sophomore Carlton Linguard, Jr., and junior Rudi Williams each scored 5 points during the run.

K-State continued their momentum in the early moments of the second half, extending the lead to 45-37 with 14:37 to play. However, Omaha used an 8-0 run to tie the game at 45-all just 3 minutes later. From that point, neither team had more than a 3-point lead the rest of the way.

PLAYER(S) OF THE GAME

Freshman Selton Miguel hit the game-winner with 9.6 seconds remaining to cap an 11-point night which included 2 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal in season-high 35 minutes.

Senior Mike McGuirl led the team with 13 points on 5-of-13 field goals, including 2-of-9 from 3-point range, to go with a team-high 6 assists, 4 rebounds and a steal in a career-best 39 minutes. He has now dished out 27 assists (5.4 apg.) in the last 5 games, including 3 games of 6 or more assists.

Sophomore DaJuan Gordon filled the stat sheet, finishing with 6 points on 3-of-5 field goals to go with a game-tying 10 rebounds, a career-best 5 assists and a season-tying high of 3 steals in 32 minutes. He has now collected 10 or more rebounds in 3 of the last 4 games.

STAT OF THE GAME

88-9 – K-State is now 88-9 under head coach Bruce Weber when holding an opponent to less than 60 points.

IN THEIR WORDS

K-State Head Coach Bruce Weber

On the game…

“Obviously, it’s time for giving, and I love Christmas. I’m kind of old school, watching AMC movies and Hallmark. I wrap presents and love to play Santa and give to our grandkids. I don’t expect much, but definitely got a nice Christmas gift tonight with a tough, hard fought win that I’m not sure we deserved to win. We made some plays when it counted, got some stops when it counted. Selton (Miguel) goes 3-for-14 but hits obviously a big one. That makes a difference for us, a game-winner. Mike McGuirl makes the right pass. He’s been really good with assists to turnovers, 6 to 2. We kept talking at the huddles, we had to make some plays and make some things happen. DaJuan (Gordon) got a big rebound and basket that kind of helped us. Nijel (Pack) hit a couple back-to-back, and then we ran a play for him for a third one. He didn’t make it, but he hit some big ones. Davion (Bradford) hits a free throw. A lot of guys contributed. Carlton (Linguard) gets 7 points, is plus-10 when he’s in. But we found a way to win. That’s the most important thing for our guys moving forward. We were 1-4 (to start the year). Now we’re 5-5, so we’ve won four out of five (games). Obviously, we have to be better as we get into the league if we’re going to have any chance to beat people.”

BEYOND THE BOXSCORE

K-State is now 4-4 on the season in non-conference play… The Wildcats have one remaining scheduled non-conference game against Texas A&M on Jan. 30.

K-State is now 115-12 at home venues in non-conference play dating back to the 2006-07 season, including 106-10 at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State is now 3-0 all-time against Omaha, which includes wins in 2014 and 2016 at home… The Wildcats are now 55-3 all-time against the Summit League, including 48-0 at home.

The Wildcats’ starting lineup consisted of senior Mike McGuirl , sophomore DaJuan Gordon , freshman Nijel Pack , freshman Selton Miguel and freshman Davion Bradford … McGuirl, Gordon and Pack have started all 10 games this season… McGuirl has the longest current active start streak at 15 games.

, sophomore , freshman , freshman and freshman … McGuirl, Gordon and Pack have started all 10 games this season… McGuirl has the longest current active start streak at 15 games. It marked the fifth straight game that three Wildcat true freshmen have started.

Team Notes

K-State scored its 60 points on 38.7 percent shooting (24-of-62), including 25.8 percent (8-of-31) from 3-point range, while hitting on 50 percent (4-of-8) from the free throw line… It marked a season-low for field goal percentage in a win, while it was third-lowest 3-point field goal percentage this season.

The Wildcats attempted 31 3-point field goals, which tied for eighth-most in game… The team has attempted 63 3-pointers in the last 2 games, which includes 32 vs. Jacksonville (12/21/20).

Five players had at least one 3-point field goal made, including 3 by freshman Selton Miguel .

. K-State had 16 assists on its 24 made field goals, while posting just 12 turnovers… The 12 turnovers tied for the second-fewest this season.

K-State tied a season-high with 11 steals with all 8 players registering at least one steal.

K-State held a 39-35 advantage on the boards, including 12 offensive rebounds… It marked the sixth time this season that the Wildcats have held the edge on the glass.

K-State held Omaha to 58 points on 40 percent shooting (20-of-50), including 42.1 percent (8-of-19) from 3-point range, to go with 15 turnovers… The Wildcats are now 88-9 under head coach Bruce Weber when holding an opponent to less than 60 points.

when holding an opponent to less than 60 points. K-State held a 32-30 lead at halftime on the strength of a 14-1 run to end the half… The Wildcats shot just 38.7 percent (12-of-31) from the field, which was their second-lowest first-half field goal percentage.

K-State is now 5-1 on the season when leading at the half.

Player Notes

Senior Mike McGuirl scored 13 points on 5-of-13 field goals, including 2-of-9 from 3-point range, with a game-high 6 assists, 4 rebounds and a steal in a career-best 39 minutes… He has now led the team in scoring in 6 career games, including 4 times in 2020-21… It marked his 16 th career double-digit scoring game, including his team-leading sixth this season… He now 27 assists in the last 5 games.

scored 13 points on 5-of-13 field goals, including 2-of-9 from 3-point range, with a game-high 6 assists, 4 rebounds and a steal in a career-best 39 minutes… He has now led the team in scoring in 6 career games, including 4 times in 2020-21… It marked his 16 career double-digit scoring game, including his team-leading sixth this season… He now 27 assists in the last 5 games. Freshman Selton Miguel registered his fourth double-digit scoring game of the season (all coming in the last 6 games) with 11 points on 3-of-14 field goals, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range, to go with 2 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal in a career-high 35 minutes… He tied season-highs for field goals attempted (14), 3-point field goals made (3) and attempted (8).

registered his fourth double-digit scoring game of the season (all coming in the last 6 games) with 11 points on 3-of-14 field goals, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range, to go with 2 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal in a career-high 35 minutes… He tied season-highs for field goals attempted (14), 3-point field goals made (3) and attempted (8). Sophomore DaJuan Gordon filled the stat sheet with 6 points on 3-of-5 field goals with game-tying 10 rebounds, a career-high 5 assists and season-tying 3 steals in 32 minutes… It marked the third time in the last 4 games that he grabbed double-digit rebounds.

filled the stat sheet with 6 points on 3-of-5 field goals with game-tying 10 rebounds, a career-high 5 assists and season-tying 3 steals in 32 minutes… It marked the third time in the last 4 games that he grabbed double-digit rebounds. Freshman Davion Bradford recorded his first double-digit rebounding game with a game-tying 10 boards to go with 7 points on 3-of-5 field goals in 22 minutes.

recorded his first double-digit rebounding game with a game-tying 10 boards to go with 7 points on 3-of-5 field goals in 22 minutes. Freshman Nijel Pack scored 6 of his 9 points in the second half on 4-of-11 field goals, including 1-of-6 from 3-point range, to go with 2 rebounds, 2 steals and an assist in 25 minutes.

scored 6 of his 9 points in the second half on 4-of-11 field goals, including 1-of-6 from 3-point range, to go with 2 rebounds, 2 steals and an assist in 25 minutes. Junior Rudi Williams scored 7 points on 3-of-11 field goals to go with 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

scored 7 points on 3-of-11 field goals to go with 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Sophomore Carlton Linguard, Jr., posted 7 points on 3-of-3 field goals with 3 rebounds in 13 minutes.

WHAT’S NEXT

K-State will return to Big 12 play on Saturday afternoon, as the Wildcats play host to TCU (6-2, 1-1 Big 12) at 1 p.m., CT on ESPNU. The Horned frogs won both regular season matchups in 2019 before the Wildcats prevented a season sweep with a 53-49 win in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship.

–www.kstatesports.com–