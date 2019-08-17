Miles and two sons bring family and football together at KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – – Les Miles comes into his 17th season as a Head Coach in the college football ranks with a decorated record.

Between his tenures at Oklahoma State and LSU, he racked 142 wins and a National Championship in 2007.

However, his first year with the Kansas Jayhawks could turn out to be his most special season thus far.

Both of Miles sons, Manny and Ben, transferred to KU in the off-season. In all, three of his kids are now involved with the program in some way, shape or form.

“You respect him. Like, like he’s going to run you after practice even though he’s your dad and then you get home and you th, you think, like, ‘Oh, he’s going to turn into the, the, the dad now,’ but the coaching never stops with him,” said Manny Miles.

Manny, a quarterback, comes to KU as a graduate transfer from the University of North Carolina. Ben, a sophomore fullback, joins the team after playing at Texas A&M.

“It’s wonderful is what it is. You get to see them, you know, You get to see them struggle because everybody struggles,” said Les Miles.

Manny comes in behind two other quarterbacks, in Carter Stanley and Thomas MacVittie. Both signal callers spent the Spring and Summer working together.

Stanley is learning a whole new system after playing under former head coach David Beaty the last few seasons.

“It was a little bit of a transition, you know, just getting used to the personalities and the coaching styles of these new coaches, but, no, they’re, they’re all great and um, you know, they’ve helped me get better in ways that maybe I’ve been missing out on in the past,” said Stanley.

What might come as a shock to some is the fact that neither of the Miles brothers ever played for their dad growing up.

“Every now and then you’ll forget that your brother is on the team and you’ll turn around to throw a pass or something and you’ll see your brother’s face, and like that’s a cool experience, because it’s just kind of like for a like a split second you’re just like, ‘Wow, that’s, it’s a really cool thing to see your family out there when you’re not expecting it,” said Manny Miles.

Now, playing close to his parents, Manny says he enjoys a chance to go home and see his family, as well as, getting a chance to learn from his dad.

“I think he’s set up this program to have the right culture and I think the team has bought in,” said Manny Miles.

Another fun fact, with Manny being able to see his family whenever he wants, he is able to enjoy one of his favorite breakfast time foods, his mom’s french toast.