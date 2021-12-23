Mizzou QB Connor Bazelak says goodbye, enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 02: Quarterback Connor Bazelak #8 of the Missouri Tigers looks to pass during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The 2020 SEC Co-Freshman of the Year may be heading outside of the SEC for his talents next year.

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak has entered the transfer portal.

The Dayton, Ohio, native joined the Tigers in 2019 ranked as a composite three-star quarterback, and the number five player in the state of Ohio for his class.

Bazelak finishes his Mizzou career with a record of 12-9 as a starter. He started 11 games this past season and led the Tigers to a 6-6 record, with his final starting performance being a 34-17 loss to Battle Line rival Arkansas.

Brady Cook started in place of Bazelak in Mizzou’s bowl game loss to Army. Cook threw for 238 yards and a touchdown in the losing effort, 24-22.

Along with Cook, Mizzou has several quarterbacks on the roster and incoming this summer (Tyler Macon, Sam Horn) that will vie for the starting spot, although there is some speculation that incoming freshman Sam Horn might enter the MLB Draft before he gets on campus.

Bazelak will be immediately eligible for his new team, thanks to a rule passed by the NCAA earlier this year that gave transfers immediate eligibility upon joining their new team.

In his time in Columbia, Bazelak threw for 5,084 yards, 23 TDs, and 17 interceptions. As a redshirt sophomore, Bazelak may have up to three years of eligibility remaining.