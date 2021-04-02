MLB moves All-Star game out of Atlanta over Georgia voter restrictions

A baseball with MLB logo is seen at Citizens Bank Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on June 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WBTW) – Major League Baseball announced Friday that it is moving the 2021 All-Star game out of Atlanta over new voting restrictions in Georgia.

The league said it is finalizing a new host city and will make an announcement “shortly.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes any restrictions to the ballot box.

The league engaged in conversations with clubs, former and current players, the Players Association and The Players Alliance over the last week to listen to their views, Manfred said.

Read the full statement below: