Marlins Man donating $5,000 worth of tickets to first responders for Wichita Wind Surge home opener

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Laurence Leavy, better known as the Marlins Man, has built his life around attending professional sporting events. He sits in view of the broadcast cameras, known for wearing his bright orange Marlins jersey to stand out in the crowd. A strong supporter of the Miami Marlins, he was as excited as anyone to support the Wichita Wind Surge, the Marlins’ AAA affiliate.

When he visited the Wind Surge stadium in February for a private tour, he saw an opportunity to give back to the community.

“You’re not used to AAA baseball,” said Leavy. “How do I get people to experience it? Let’s get all the police, all the firemen – let’s invite them all to Opening Day,” said Leavy.

After graduating law school, Leavy was homeless, living out of his car, before his first job. In this time, Leavy made a promise that if he ever got successful, he would pay it forward.

He purchased 333 seats, an entire section, for $5,000 to give to Wichita first responders so that they could experience Wichita’s newest team in a new stadium, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Leavy calls it.

“I can’t think of a one instance where a new professional team started in a new stadium,” said Leavy.

With baseball indefinitely suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Leavy is not sure when those tickets will be used.

“I hope they find everything, I’m going to hope baseball, Spring Training starts middle of June, and Opening Day for the Wind Surge is going to be in July,” said Leavy.