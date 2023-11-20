KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In what is the most anticipated game of the NFL regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off in a Super Bowl rematch.

Both teams also are atop their conferences as this matchup could also be a preview of another bout in February.

Chiefs Inactives

WR Richie James

DE BJ Thompson

OL Mike Caliendo

DT Neil Farrell

DE Malik Herring

Eagles Inactives

QB Tanner McKee

RB Rashad Penny

DT Moro Ojomo

G Sua Opeta

TE Dallas Goedert

DE Derek Barnett

1st Quarter

Eagles win the toss and defer, Chiefs will defer

Hassan Reddick sacks Mahomes on 2nd down for a nine yard loss

Chiefs will punt on their opening drive after a three-and-out

Chiefs force a three-and-out of their own after a Trent McDuffie sack

Patrick Mahomes climbs up in the pocket and finds Justin Watson on a three-yard touchdown, 7-0 Chiefs

D’Andre Swift scores on a four-yard TD run, Eagles tie the game up 7-7

Mecole Hardman has left the game with a thumb injury, he is questionable to return

2nd Quarter

L’Jarius picks off Jalen Hurts and the Chiefs get the ball back at their own 30

The Eagles return the favor, with Kevin Byard intercepting Mahomes in the endzone, they will take over at their own 25

Chris Jones thwarts the Eagles drive after two sacks, forcing a punt

Mahomes hits Travis Kelce for a four-yard touchdown, Chiefs lead 14-7

The Chiefs defense continues to step up after McDuffie and George Karlaftis sacks halt another Eagles drive

Harrison Butker knocks down a 43-yard field goal and the Chiefs take a 17-7 lead into the half

3rd Quarter

The Chiefs defense picks up where they left off, forcing another Eagles three-and-out

The Chiefs punt on their first two drives of the second half, both offenses struggling to begin the half

The Eagles utilize the “Tush Push” on 3rd & 1 and convert

Hurts runs in a 10-yard touchdown to make it a 17-14 game, the Eagles are right back in it

4th Quarter